Artisan, part of the Fusion Collection, evokes pure craftsmanship and a return to our origins. Inspired by the limestone covering Europe’s Gothic cathedrals in the 14th and 15th centuries, known for their earthly tones and warm greys, this model takes you back to the solidness of traditional architecture and country homes. The soft texture and natural color fill the space with a welcome feeling of comfort.

This new model is inspired by the highly resistant material extracted from the Spanish quarries where the limestone was used for centuries to build and decorate emblematic buildings. Synonymous to home, its use in interiors fosters a warm, welcoming atmosphere that creates a conscious connection with nature.

