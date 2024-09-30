WhiteSands, part of The New Classtone Collection from Neolith, elevates any space to a new dimension of elegance, freshness and functionality. This model is inspired by the vast and serene white dunes of White Sands National Park, located in New Mexico, and captures the essence of the silence and immensity of this place. Its soft texture and pale color reflect the sunlight, creating a spacious, bright effect in any room.

This model evokes the peace of the original desert landscapes that inspired this model, bringing a fresh look and serenity to modern interior design. It is produced with all-new digital texture technology for an unbeatable, even more natural finish with gentle relief yet still easy to clean. WhiteSands has the resistance and beauty of white sand dunes to transform any space into an oasis of peace.

For more on this collection visit www.neolith.com.



