CHICAGO, IL -- The Call for Programming for the 56th edition of NeoCon, the leading event for the commercial interiors industry, opens on October 30th. NeoCon invites thought leaders and influential industry experts to submit proposals for Continuing Education Units (CEUs), workshops, and NeoCon Talks for the 2025 show. Held June 9th to 11th at THE MART in Chicago, NeoCon offers a dynamic platform for showcasing product innovations and exploring the latest ideas and trends shaping commercial interiors. The event annually draws a global audience of architects, designers, manufacturers, dealers, end-users, media and prominent design organizations.

“NeoCon's programming provides unparalleled access to new ideas while offering the space to form meaningful conversations and connections with the trailblazers of the commercial design industry and beyond,” comments Nubia Henderson, director of programming for NeoCon. “Our community has a wealth of expertise, and we look forward to seeing fresh perspectives on the trending topics shaping our industry.”

Submissions will be considered for both virtual and in-person CEU sessions across a wide range of educational categories including Workplace, Healthcare, Hospitality, Wellness, Technology, Sustainability and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). All CEU sessions will be pre-recorded and offered on-demand via the NeoCon Program Library. Onsite Workshops will offer attendees a more in-depth and hands-on educational experience. Selected CEU’s and workshops will be submitted for CEU approval through IDCEC and AIA. Now in its third installation NeoCon Talks in partnership with Work Design Magazine, invites emerging influencers with fresh ideas and timely topics to offer proposals for 20-minute talks. Submissions will be accepted through January 20, 2025. More details and guidelines can be found at neocon.com/programming/call-for-programming.