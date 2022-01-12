CHICAGO, IL -- With the 2022 edition of NeoCon just six months away, June 13 to 15, theMART is currently seeking onsite and virtual program proposals for its show conference program, as well as for its growing year-round educational offerings. The announcement comes on the heels of a successful fall NeoCon 2021 edition that reunited and energized the industry.

NeoCon’s annual conference program boasts meaningful insight into the defining trends and developments that impact the industry and explores broader movements affecting the current culture and the community at large. Its educational offerings have solidified its influential position as a leading voice in the commercial design world. The CEU-accredited seminars are offered in a wide range of educational tracks and categories, including workplace, healthcare, education, design skills and technology. Submission guidelines and details can be found online at neocon.com/programming/call-for-presentations.

Submissions will be accepted through February 4, 2022.