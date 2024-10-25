NORCROSS, GA -- As part of its ongoing efforts to build its brand and expand sales in the North American marketplace, Hyundai Material Handling has launched a new website. The new site features an enhanced UX, its latest product line, and significant enhancements from its previous site.

The new Hyundai Material Handling website also has a new URL, Hyundaimaterialhandling.com, which replaces its previous URL, Hyundaiforkliftamericas.com. Web browsers will redirect searches made to the old name to the new site.

Forklift customers visiting Hyundaimaterialhandling.com will discover a dynamic site with greater motion and interactive features. There is also enhanced navigation to make exploring the company, its history, and its products and services easier and more intuitive.

“We’re very excited about our new site,” said Lewis Byers, executive vice president/COO, Hyundai Material Handling. “Our goal with the site was to create an outstanding customer experience while delivering the latest information on our forklift line and capturing more leads for our dealer network. I think the site succeeds on all counts.”

The Hyundai site is fully responsive for phone and tablet users and includes enhanced SEO features to improve search engine performance. The site also provides ready access to Hyundai dealers to resources and assets the company provides to help drive sales on a local basis.

“The site is really organic, and we’re going to continue to add enhancements,” said Byers. “Visitors will find our latest company news, expanded video content and sales tools. It’s all part of our expanding marketing program that includes organic and paid social media and an increased presence at tradeshows. We’re really working to be more aggressive in the marketplace.”

Hyundai is also planning to continually update their homepage with new products and special offers to keep forklift customers engaged with the company and its site.