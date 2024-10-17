Listen to the full podcast here: Your browser does not support the audio element.

Recently, Beth Miller from Floor Trends and Installation took part in a journey to Brazil, where she explored the heart of the country’s stone industry. Stone World had the opportunity to speak with her about the trip, the people she met, and the experiences she had along the way.

Arriving in Brazil

Miller’s adventure began with a long flight to São Paulo, followed by a connecting flight to Vitória, located on Brazil's east coast. From there, she and her group embarked on a scenic drive to Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, the hub of Brazil's stone industry.

“Getting to Brazil isn’t the easiest journey, but it's so worth it,” said Miller. “Depending on where you are in the U.S., the flight can take anywhere from 12 to 22 hours. Luckily, my flight was on the shorter side. We landed in Vitória, and after a few days of travel, we finally reached Cachoeiro.”

The drive from Vitória to Cachoeiro wasn’t without its quirks. “The roads were bumpy, and the driving culture is quite different. Stop signs and traffic lights seemed more like suggestions,” said Miller. “You see palm trees, guava trees, banana plants, and the people are so genuine and warm. It’s a rich culture that’s incredibly proud of its natural stone heritage.”

Exploring Brazil's Stone Producers

Once in Cachoeiro, the group wasted no time diving into the heart of the stone industry. Each day, they visited two to three stone producers, learning about the intricate processes behind stone cutting, finishing, and distribution. Beth highlighted that many of these producers are family-owned, often spanning multiple generations.

“The craftsmanship is impressive. We saw how they process everything from quartzite to marble and dolomite,” said Miller. “Each stop was a new learning experience. The producers walk you through their entire process, explaining where the stone is mined, how it’s cut, and even where it will eventually be shipped.”

One particularly memorable moment came at a producer called Caddedi. “They took us through their facility, showing us how they cut and finish the stone,” said Miller. “Then, they let me press the button to start the saw! I was like a five-year-old clapping with excitement. It takes about 9 to 10 hours to cut through a block of stone depending on its hardness, so it was amazing to see the start of that process.”

The Stone Fair

After several days of factory tours, Miller and the group attended the Cachoeiro Stone Fair, an annual event that draws professionals from around the world. “The fair is smaller and more intimate than some of the larger stone shows, but that’s what makes it special. You can ask detailed questions and really get to know the people behind the products,” said Miller.

Attendees came from countries like Lebanon, Turkey, and Mexico, creating a diverse and global atmosphere. “Not everyone spoke English, so navigating conversations could be tricky, but we made it work. Google Translate definitely came in handy,” said Miller.

