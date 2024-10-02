VERONA, ITALY -- There are four new “Masters of Stone 2024” -- and they are all women. Franca Conti, Elena Pellegrini, Janina Mathiasz and Vivian Coser are all successful entrepreneurs with a special vocation in promoting and valorizing the economy and culture associated with the natural stone sector through their own companies.

Yesterday, the opening day of the 58th Marmomac saw them receive the coveted cube of Verona red marble, bronze plaque and silver chisel. Three symbols of a tradition that traces its roots back to Middle Ages, when the Ancient Free Corporation of the Art of Stone was founded in Verona.

The awards were presented by the top management of Veronafiere with the President, Federico Bricolo, Managing Director, Maurizio Danese and CEO, Adolfo Rebughini.

"For the first time in the centuries-old history of this award, we can say that natural stone now has a new, all female face," said Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere. Marmomac is a perfect international stage for amplifying the message that skills and passion know no gender distinctions, and are the hallmarks for an equitable future in every context, including natural stone - a field often perceived as being exclusively masculine. We hope that these new Masters of Stone will help create a legacy with their examples to inspire future generations."

The title of Master of Stone dates back to 1319 when Verona, under the Lordship of Cangrande I della Scala, saw the foundation of the Ancient Free Corporation of Stone Arts. It brought together stonecutters, quarrymen and artists expert in working stone from the quarries in the Lessinia, Valpolicella and Valpantena areas. In 1980, the Corporation was re-founded at Marmomac and today this award goes to people who contribute to the development and prestige of the local area's natural stone and technology supply chain.

Motivations for the Masters of Stone Awards 2024

Franca Conti was awarded the title for her leadership in the sector and continuing the legacy of Gruppo Red, founded by her father, Giorgio Conti. Under her guidance, the company has become a multinational, with a sustainable and integrated production process. Franca has always promoted values of care towards people, the community and the environment by investing in the well-being of employees and supporting culture through the Giorgio Conti Foundation. Her commitment means she is widely acknowledged as a symbol of excellence and social responsibility.

Elena Pellegrini was named Master of Stone for her authoritative status in the field of natural stone processing technologies. She successfully guided Pellegrini Meccanica since 1002, taking over the legacy of her father, Marco Pellegrini. Elena has kept innovation and excellence alive in the world of diamond wire cutting, the company's core business, and is also active in industry associations, where she stands out for her entrepreneurial vision and strong environmental responsibility.

The award to Janina Mathiasz seeks to highlight her contribution to the natural stone sector. In 1998, she created the “Designing with Natural Stone” course, which is still active today at Marmomac as a training program for architects accredited by prestigious international professional associations. In addition to promoting natural stone in her home country Hungary, Janina is committed to boosting Marmomac’s leadership as a global landmark event in the sector.

As founder of Sette7 Studio with her sister Erika, Vivian Coser has helped redefine contemporary Brazilian design by valorizing the natural resources of her country. Her unique style combines eclectic influences to create items that blend beauty and function. Determined to promote Brazilian materials, Vivian has elevated stone craftsmanship into a timeless experience that celebrated the connection between nature, culture and human creativity. Her contribution has enriched stone processing and design by blending tradition and innovation.