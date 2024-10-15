In response to significant, sustained growth, Princeton Chemical Company (PCC), producers of Join.It surfacing adhesives, announced the expansion of its customer service team. The addition of Amanda Ruth to the company’s staff as a dedicated Customer Service Specialist will further improve client interactions with PCC. With a strong background in customer service and having completed an intensive training program, she is responsible for helping to maintain a high level of satisfaction, respond to any inquiries and otherwise assist in fulfilling the needs of current and potential customers.

Before joining PCC, Amanda developed more than 12 years of experience providing customer care, servicing client needs and assisting with shipping operations, among other duties, at True Citrus, Stansbury Research, Blueprint Robotics and Harbor Design & Manufacturing. She holds a bachelor’s degree from DeVry University in Business Management.

“With the strong, prolonged growth Princeton Chemical continues to experience, increasing our level of customer service not only makes sense from a logistics standpoint, but also reaffirms our commitment to the fabricators that count on us for easy, worry-free adhesive procurement,” said Sales and Marketing Manager Kevin Cole. “With her extensive service background, Amanda is already proving her value in the role and will undoubtedly continue to enhance customer satisfaction for years to come.”

Amanda Ruth works out of PCC’s factory and warehouse facility in Baltimore, and is now available Monday through Friday to answer questions, provide information, sort out potential issues and otherwise assist with any customer requests. She can be reached by telephone at (667) 230-0021 during regular business hours or by email anytime at service@princetonchemco.com.

“While PCC customers order factory-direct via our streamlined web portal, easily accessible service is still an important part of providing the best experience possible,” said Ruth. “I look forward to reinforcing client relationships while helping to improve operations wherever needed.”

About Princeton Chemical Company

Join.It by Princeton Chemical Company is a methacrylate-based adhesive that produces strong, durable bonds for solid surfaces, quartz, granite, porcelain and sintered materials, as well as a wide range of other surfaces. The 10:1 adhesive is packaged in 250ml cartridges with more than 300 colors matching all major brands in stock and ready to ship the same or next business day.