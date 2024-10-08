Material, color, finishes and edge details, as well as the type of installation itself, are all pertinent decisions when it comes to a design. Fabricators work closely with their customers to make these necessary, and sometimes difficult, decisions. And depending on where you live, the popular choices may vary. Learn what Corri Melling of Melling Granite in Cedar City, UT, and Alexandra Nicolazzi of TTS Granite, Inc. in Steger, IL, are experiencing in their areas.

SW: What type of customer requests do you see trending lately?

CM: Anything vertical, meaning showers, the return of full-height backsplashes and taking the full-height backsplash to the top of the ceiling -- not just to the bottom of the cabinets. Also, full slabs hung on walls as artwork. A lot of backlight stone in different applications from countertops, waterfall legs, floors and wall pieces. Custom sinks. Currently, we are running about five custom-built sinks a week.

AN: Recently, backlit natural stone projects have been a frequent customer request. It is mesmerizing to deliver a quartzite, agate or onyx project with an extra glow. It also displays the true craftsmanship that goes into stonework.

SW: As for material, what are you finding to be most in demand?

CM: For us, we are primarily a natural stone shop. We are 64% natural stone, 29% engineered stone, 6% porcelain/sintered and 1% glass.

AN: Quartzite, marbles and granites are materials that we have been using consistently and frequently for more than 35 years. Natural stone used to be the standard, but with the rise of quartz our team sees an equal demand for the man-made material.

SW: In terms of color, what is most popular these days?

CM: We are seeing a return of warm colors. In return, it is spurring a resurgence in natural stone colors that have not been on the market for years, such as Golden Crystal, Kosmos, Lapidus and Golden Thunder. All these stones we bring in and then they are sold immediately. We cannot seem to keep them in stock.

AN: I think our shop saw a shift in trends with cool grays, tans, greens and blues throughout the year. Classic white kitchens will always be in style, but as fabricators, it has been fun to notice the use of more dramatic bold natural stones.

SW: What type of edges and finishes are currently most popular?

CM: Curved edges are back and most popular like bullnose. Also, a lot of chiseled edges. Basically, anything besides eased edge.

AN: Mitered edges with waterfalls have been the most popular. It brings a sleek look that elevates any design in stone. Polished finish is standard, so the frequent use of honed natural stone we have been seeing is different. I think people are learning that honed finishes do not always have to look so masculine.

SW: Has there been a noticeable shift in trends from the past few years?

CM: Yes, colors changing to warm tones, edges being more rounded, and basically, just more “fluff.” The basic clean look has run its course, and our customer is looking for something with character -- whether that is choosing a dramatic stone or in the choice of how to use that stone. Simple is out.

AN: Regarding the last few years, in my opinion, the most notable shift in trends is the demand for quartz. Styles and colors recycle themselves, nothing is ever “new,” per se. The technology and marketing put into man-made stone has changed the game. It has opened doors for alternative options that are a new experience for stone specialists, as well as clients. Similarly, we see the demand for protective film products being used residentially, whereas I feel the “norm” has been commercial use.

SW: What was your most interesting or challenging request recently?

CM: Probably the most recent was a backlit slab of onyx in a wall. The challenge was that the customer did not want a frame of any kind holding the onyx in place, while wanting the slab of onyx to be flush with the sheetrock. That posed a challenge to be able to mount the stone flush and still be able to backlight it with no structure behind the stone as to cast shadows when the lights are on.

AN: Our team had the interesting opportunity to build a crypt for the Cardinal’s burial service at Holy Name Cathedral in Gary, IN. We had four days to build it and our team was requested to be onsite to seal it during his closing services. Most recently, we constructed a full backlit vanity with an integrated sink out of blue agate -- a delicate material.