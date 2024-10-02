Based in Bodrum, Turkey, Ortakent Yaren Houses, designed by Emre Arslan of GOOA Architects, combines contemporary forms with Bodrum's traditional housing typology and building materials, adding a different interpretation to the concept of mass housing. The complex joins the unique architectural texture of Bodrum with modern lines and carries the historical and cultural heritage of the region to the future by maintaining the tradition of building with stone.

In total, Ortakent Yaren Houses comprises 21 apartments, spanning a total of 10 blocks of two floors each within nearly 54,000 square feet. The project adds a different interpretation to the concept of mass housing by creating large landscape areas. The interior design was a determining factor in the facade design decisions. The design interprets traditional gum-type basement houses and shed roofs in a modern language, and the use of stone facades as roofing material provides material continuity.

The houses, which form the architectural identity of Bodrum, are built with the use of local stones and offer a timeless aesthetic with natural and durable materials. The characteristics found in the stone architecture of Bodrum are combined with the comfort of modern life. At the same time, the natural color and texture of the stone structures are in perfect harmony with the surrounding vegetation, offering a living space integrated with nature.

The apartments in the housing complex reinterpret traditional architectural elements of Bodrum with a minimalist and functional design approach. Balanced openings and open terraces allow for controlled light into the interior while creating a strong connection with the outdoors. The buildings are positioned in accordance with the nature of the existing site, allowing each dwelling to orientate towards the large landscaped areas. As in traditional Bodrum houses, this project is characterized by simple lines, spacious interiors and architectural elements that integrate with nature.

Inspired by the rich vegetation of Bodrum, the landscaping gives the project a unique flavor. Common areas with olive trees, lavender gardens and stone paths offer a life intertwined with nature. The large swimming pool provides the opportunity to cool off in Bodrum's hot climate, while the social areas support a calm and peaceful life.

Ortakent Yaren Houses honors Bodrum's architectural heritage while providing a design approach that meets the needs of modern living. Traditional stonework is combined with contemporary aesthetics and functional interior solutions to create a living experience that is both local and global. Inspired by Bodrum's history, these buildings offer a living space that reflects the spirit and identity of the region, while also extending into the future.



