JACKSON, MS -- - The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is excited to announce its October lineup, offering tile installers and industry professionals 28 workshops and eight regional training sessions across 17 states. These events, all free of charge, reflect our commitment to elevating the standards of tile craftsmanship and providing ongoing educational opportunities to the industry.

Our October schedule marks a significant growth from last year, and we're proud to expand these hands-on learning experiences for professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of tile installation best practices, standards, and emerging trends. NTCA’s goal is to empower tile installers with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a constantly evolving industry, while also fostering meaningful connections between participants and industry experts.

Each workshop and regional training will be led by our highly experienced NTCA Technical Trainers, ensuring that attendees receive top-tier instruction and insights. With the support of our generous sponsors, these events are completely free to attend, making them accessible to professionals across the country.

Workshops: Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin

The workshops, spanning three hours in the afternoon or evening, are open to tile installers, contractors, sales personnel, and members of the architecture and design community. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in an interactive learning environment to connect with peers and industry experts during the workshops, providing time for networking and knowledge exchange. Meals will be provided and there will be chances to win valuable prizes.

The workshops will focus on important topics including:

Ins and Outs of Layout for Contractors

Tile Matters – Best Practices for the Pros

Failures – Could It Be Me?

Tile Technology – Membranes

Save the Date for one of these NTCA Workshops at these locations in October:

Date Host Location

10/1 Louisville Tile Wyoming, MI

10/1 The Tile Shop Plymouth, MN

10/2 Louisville Tile Fort Wayne, IN

10/2 Daltile Bend, OR

10/3 Louisville Tile South Bend, IN

10/9 Louisville Tile Fishers, IN

10/9 Daltile Reno, NV

10/10 Louisville Tile Darmstadt, IN

10/10 Ceramic Tile Design San Rafael, CA

10/15 Daltile Loxley, AL

10/15 Floor & Decor Ft. Worth, TX

10/16 Daltile Jackson, MS

10/16 Daltile Waco, TX

10/17 Daltile Memphis, TN

10/17 The Tile Shop The Woodlands, TX

10/18 Floor & Decor Hendersonville, TN

10/22 Virginia Tile Indianapolis, IN

10/22 Floor & Decor Humble, TX

10/23 Floor & Decor Reynoldsburg, OH

10/23 Floor & Decor Baton Rouge, LA

10/23 The Tile Shop Naperville, IL

10/24 Virginia Tile Brooklyn Heights, OH

10/24 Daltile New Orleans, LA

10/24 Floor & Decor Deerfield, IL

10/28 Virginia Tile Plymouth, MN

10/29 Cisco Clearwater, FL

10/30 21st Century Tile Butler, WI

10/30 Shoreline Flooring Supplies Fort Myers, FL

Regional Trainings: Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin

Regional Training sessions offer tile installers an immersive, all-day experience to hone their skills using both traditional and cutting-edge tools, materials, and techniques. These hands-on sessions are designed to empower participants with practical knowledge rooted in ANSI standards and methods outlined in the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) Handbook for Ceramic, Glass, and Stone Tile Installation. The NTCA Reference Manual serves as a guiding resource throughout the training.

The sessions are carefully crafted to provide solutions-based training, addressing real-world challenges faced by tile installers. The content is aligned with industry standards and methods, ensuring relevance and applicability. To maximize the learning experience, each session is limited to 20 participants. Attendees will receive a document of course completion upon successfully concluding the training session.

Topics for the October Regional Trainings include:

The GPTP/Slabs Training equips you to install porcelain panels with confidence and accuracy. Learn new tile industry standards and methods for installing GPTP, how GPTP is made, where it can be used, and special tools, setting materials and techniques required to install it.

The Substrate Preparation and Large-Format Tile Training will show you how to use the ANSI A 108 standards and TCNA Handbook to address real world challenges in hands-on installations focusing on substrate examination and preparation for setting large-format tile.

Save the date for one of these NTCA Regional Trainings at these locations in October:

DATE HOST LOCATION

10/2 Floor & Decor Shelby Township, MI

10/9 Virginia Tile Elk Grove Village, IL

10/11 Floor & Decor Brookfield, WI

10/16 Floor & Decor Omaha, NE

10/18 Platform Surfaces Bensenville, IL

10/23 Floor & Decor North Richland Hills, TX

10/25 Floor & Decor St. Louis, MO

10/30 BPI Memphis, TN