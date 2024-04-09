NTCA Trainers will be touring nine states, offering 17 free, standards-based workshops and eight free regional trainings — nearly double the number provided in 2023. This initiative aims to equip industry professionals with new skills and knowledge while fostering connections with peers and industry experts. The workshops and regional trainings are free and are made possible through the generous support of sponsors dedicated to elevating the industry through education.

Each workshop and regional training will be presented by NTCA Technical Trainers, individuals with extensive experience in tile installation, ensuring that participants receive firsthand knowledge from seasoned professionals.

Workshops: California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Georgia, Oregon and Virginia

The workshops, spanning three hours in the afternoon or evening, are open to tile installers, contractors, sales personnel and members of the architecture and design community. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in an interactive learning environment and gain insights into standards-based installation practices. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with peers and industry experts during the workshops, providing time for networking and knowledge exchange. Meals will be provided and there will be chances to win valuable prizes.

The workshops will focus on one of the following topics:

Tile Technology – Membranes

The Ins and Outs of Layout for Contractors

Tile Matters - Best Practices for the Pros

Failure - Could it Be Me?

Save the Date for one of these NTCA Workshops at these locations in April:

DATE HOST LOCATION

4/2 The Tile Shop Springfield, VA

4/3 Floor & Decor Chesterfield, VA

4/9 Daltile Tulsa, OK

4/10 Daltile Springfield, MO

4/11 Daltile St. Louis, MO

4/16 Floor & Decor Conyers, GA

4/16 Daltile Chicago, IL

4/18 Ceramic Tile Design San Rafael, CA

4/18 Floor & Decor Indianapolis, IN

4/18 Floor & Decor Sharpsburg, GA

4/23 Daltile Evansville, IN

4/23 Daltile Sacramento, CA

4/24 Floor & Decor Lexington, KY

4/25 Floor & Decor Hillard, OH

4/26 Floor & Decor Lombard, IL

4/30 Daltile Portland, OR

4/30 Gulf Tile Tampa, FL

Regional Trainings: Indiana, California, Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee and Oregon

Regional Training sessions offer tile installers an immersive, all-day experience to hone their skills using both traditional and cutting-edge tools, materials, and techniques. These hands-on sessions are designed to empower participants with practical knowledge rooted in ANSI standards and methods outlined in the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation. The NTCA Reference Manual serves as a guiding resource throughout the training.

The sessions are carefully crafted to provide solutions-based training, addressing real-world challenges faced by tile installers. The content is aligned with industry standards and methods, ensuring relevance and applicability. To maximize the learning experience, each session is limited to 20 participants. Attendees will receive a document of course completion upon successfully concluding the training session, validating their commitment to professional development.

Topics for the February Regional Trainings include:

The GPTP/Slabs Training equips you to install porcelain panels with confidence and accuracy. Learn new tile industry standards and methods for installing GPTP, how GPTP is made, where it can be used, and special tools, setting materials and techniques required to install it.

The Substrate Preparation and Large-Format Tile Training will show you how to use the ANSI A 108 standards and TCNA Handbook to address real world challenges in hands-on installations focusing on substrate examination and preparation for setting large-format tile.

Save the date for one of these NTCA Regional Trainings at these locations in April:

DATE HOST LOCATION

4/3 Virginia Tile Indianapolis, IN

4/5 Floor & Decor San Diego, CA

4/11 Specialty Tile Norcross, GA

4/17 Virginia Tile Brooklyn Heights, OH

4/17 Daltile San Leandro, CA

4/22 Floor & Decor Rocklin, CA

4/24 BPI Memphis, TN

4/29 United Tile Portland, OR

Don't miss these opportunities to elevate your skills, expand your network and stay at the forefront of industry standards. Dates and time listed above are subject to change, for the most up-to-date information on each event and to register, visit www.NTCAtraining.com.