In October, the Brazilian natural stone industry will take a major step in its expansion strategy in the U.S. with the launch of the Brazilian Stone Tour. This initiative, a collaboration between the Brazilian Center of Natural Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) and Marmomac Brazil, aims to connect local specifiers to the natural riches of Brazil through a series of informative lectures.

The event was structured after receiving the results of the American consultancy hired during KBIS 2024, which demonstrated that specifiers lack knowledge about where to find Brazilian natural stones in the United States. It was conceived to bring together two essential links in the production chain: designers, responsible for specifications, and distribution centers, where the products can be found.

The lectures will be held at strategic points in California and Texas, chosen by the Brazilian companies themselves, demonstrating the importance of direct collaboration. Selected locations include:

Texas

Architectural Surfaces (ASG) – Austin

Pomogranit - Houston

California

Pacific Shore Stones - North Hollywood

Natural Stone Resources (NSR) – Anaheim

Each educational session will be held at these distribution centers and will bring together designers and specifiers. The presentations will not only provide valuable information, it will also provide participants with CEU credits (Certified Speaker). In an additional effort to further connect participants to Brazil, one lucky winner from each location will win an all-expenses-paid trip to Marmomac Brazil in São Paulo, scheduled for February 2025. They will be able to immerse themselves in Brazil’s geological diversity at the event.

The vice president of Centrorochas, Fabio Cruz, emphasizes that the Brazilian Stone Tour represents much more than an opportunity for Brazilian companies to showcase the uniqueness and beauty of national products. “This event is already a strategic tool to position our materials in the competitive U.S. market, where the demand for quality and authenticity is high,” he emphasized.

The CEO of Milanez & Milaneze, responsible for Marmomac Brazil, Flávia Milanez, says that it will be a unique moment of connection with the specifiers. “There will be a careful selection of the materials to be presented. We want to show the invited professionals a sample of Brazilian natural stones and everything they will be able to see in the 2025 edition of Marmomac Brazil,” she added.