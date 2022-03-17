LE SUEUR, MN-- Cambria, the nation’s leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, and a family-owned company, is excited to announce that it will open four new sales and distribution centers in the U.S., rounding out the company total to 22.

Upon completion, the new facilities will provide Cambria’s business partners, trade professionals, and consumers within a 150-mile radius immediate access to Cambria’s award-winning quartz surface designs. The front portion of the buildings will feature state-of-the-art showrooms that will be open to the public.

The three new builds are taking place in Houston, TX, Duluth, GA, and Manassas, VA, and a full gut renovation is underway at the purchased facility in Milford, MA.