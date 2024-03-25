LE SUEUR, MN -- Cambria is conducting a no-cost zoom webinar, “Conversations in Style,” with illustrious interior design experts from the latest issue of Cambria Style magazine. The discussion, scheduled for Wednesday, March 27th at 12 p.m. (CST) and moderated by Heather Hall, will include design trends and project stories that are sure to inspire the audience.

Panelists include:

Jean Stoffer, founder of Jean Stoffer Design, Stoffer Home and Stoffer Home Cabinetry. Her elegant and approachable designs are featured on “The Established Home” on the Magnolia Network and in her book, “Establishing Home.”

Ethan Greenfeld , principal designer at Ethan Charles Design. His signature design style is warm, textural and uncontrived -- an approach to luxury that is deeply personal and a little lived-in.

Jean Liu, principal designer at Jean Liu Design. She prides herself on creating modern, edited, comfortable and inspired spaces.

This extraordinary panel of interior design experts featured in Cambria Style will talk about some of their favorite projects, what’s trending and how they create showstopping spaces. Register at: https://cambriausa.zoom.us/webinar/register/1817092223417/WN_iRi6NJD6Tly9S7yfDkcKuw#/registration