Chocolate brown hues and warm honey shading play against delicate debossed Inverness veins. Radiant brass complements this stony canvas with subtle warmth and smooth movement with unmatched sheen in Windsor Brass Satin Ridge.

“Cambria’s new Windsor designs unveil a realm of design that transcends ordinary, a symphony of textures and visuals entwined in a harmonious embrace.” said Summer Kath, executive vice president of design for Cambria. “These one-of-a-kind creations are poised to steal the spotlight, leaving an indelible mark on the world of design.” The new designs can be viewed in full slab format at the sales and distribution center showroom located at I3102 Imperial Highway, Los Angeles and the Cambria Gallery located at 42210 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA.

www.cambriausa.com



