Building off the momentum from a technical event for fabricators in the beginning of the year, CaraGreen and ROCKin’teriors partnered with GranQuartz for a second Technical Summit in Raleigh, NC, in the beginning of September. The highly anticipated event attracted 40 attendees from various sectors of the surfacing industry, including fabricators, suppliers and distributors. Jim Callaghan of GranQuartz, Jessica McNaughton of CaraGreen and Laura Grandlienard of ROCKin’teriors took some time to talk with Stone World about the recent Technical Summit and provided more insight into the event.

SW: How did the idea for the event come about?

JC: The idea for the Raleigh Technical Summit originated from a collaborative effort between CaraGreen and ROCKin' teriors. The duo had hosted a prior event in March of 2023 and wanted to build off of that event based on popular demand from attendees who requested that both companies host another Summit. Recognizing the need for a dedicated platform to address pressing challenges and share insights within the surfacing industry, both organizations aimed to bring together professionals to discuss topics like crystalline silica, future trends in aesthetics and formulations, and supply chain innovation. The goal was to foster collaboration among fabricators, suppliers and distributors to better prepare the industry for upcoming changes and innovations. As the Marquee Sponsor, GranQuartz, was instrumental in ensuring the event was focused on innovation and adapting for trends and technology as they, as a distributor of advanced tooling, finishing and automation technology, are seeing the demands on their business shift in that direction.





SW: What was the focus of the Summit?

LG: The Summit focused on several key areas critical to the surfacing industry:

Crystalline Silica: Addressing the health and safety challenges associated with crystalline silica exposure and discussing strategies to mitigate risks.

Adapting Business Models: Exploring how businesses can adapt to an evolving marketplace, including shifts in consumer preferences and regulatory landscapes.

Future Trends in Surfacing Aesthetics and Formulations: Providing insights into upcoming design trends, new materials and innovative formulations that are shaping the future of surfacing.

Providing insights into upcoming design trends, new materials and innovative formulations that are shaping the future of surfacing. Supply Chain Preparation for Innovation: Highlighting the importance of preparing the entire supply chain -- including fabricators, suppliers and distributors -- for new technologies and innovations to ensure seamless integration and success.

SW: What were some takeaways you hoped attendees would get?

JM: The organizers hoped that attendees would:

Gain Valuable Insights: Acquire a deeper understanding of the current challenges and future opportunities within the surfacing industry.

Network with Peers: Build meaningful connections with other industry professionals, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Learn Adaptation Strategies: Understand how to adapt their businesses to stay competitive amid changing trends and regulations.

Understand how to adapt their businesses to stay competitive amid changing trends and regulations. Embrace Innovation: Recognize the importance of innovation in products and processes and prepare to integrate new technologies into their operations.

SW: What were your thoughts as organizers afterwards?

LG: As organizers, we were delighted with the success of the Summit. The high level of engagement and positive interactions among attendees affirmed the event's value. We felt that the Summit effectively facilitated important discussions on critical industry topics and achieved its goal of fostering collaboration and preparing the industry for future advancements.

SW: What feedback did you receive afterwards?

JM: The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. Participants appreciated the informative sessions on relevant topics and valued the opportunity to network with peers and industry leaders. Many highlighted the factory tour and the Durham Bulls game as enjoyable additions that enhanced the overall experience. Attendees expressed interest in participating in similar events in the future, indicating a strong desire for continued collaboration and knowledge sharing within the industry. Most notably, attendees expressed an interest in having the event more frequently and at least annually.

SW: Who were the event sponsors?

JC: GranQuartz, the event's Marquee Sponsor, is a leading supplier in the stone fabrication industry. We specialize in providing a comprehensive range of tools, equipment and supplies for stone fabricators and concrete professionals

Caesarstone is a global leader in the manufacturing of premium mineral surfaces used in both residential and commercial projects.

Cosentino is a multinational company that produces and distributes high-value innovative surfaces for architecture and design. Their key brands include Silestone Hybriq, Dekton, Earthic and Sensa

UMI (Universal Marble & Granite) is a leading importer and distributor of natural and engineered stone products. They offer natural stone, including exotics, and engineered stone.

AG Stones specializes in the supply and fabrication of natural and engineered stone products for the fabrication industry.

Integra Adhesives is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants specifically designed for the surfacing industry

Architectural Surfaces is a national wholesale distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile products.

Lapitec is an Italian company renowned for producing sintered stone slabs used in a variety of architectural and design applications.

These sponsors play significant roles in the surfacing industry, each contributing with their specialized products and services to support fabricators, designers, and other industry professionals.