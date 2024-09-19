Akemi Rust Remover enables rust and rust stains to be removed effortlessly from acid-resistant natural and artificial stone. In addition, rusty metal inclusions in natural stone (granite) are automatically transformed with a long-term protective effect. The Rust Remover is not suitable for limestone and other natural stones which are not resistant to acids.

The product is ideal for applications in kitchens, bathrooms, table and windowsills, flooring and stairs, garden terraces, gravestone and monuments, and facades.







