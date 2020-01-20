Hospitality: Sealed and delivered

Hospitality at its core is about creating a welcoming space. When entryways, kitchens and bathrooms have stained stone, tile and grout, they are far from welcoming. Be sure to protect all your jobs with a quick application of a penetrating sealer, because as the saying goes, an ounce of prevention beats a pound of cure.

In entryways, high-traffic everyday elements come in from the outside — easily trapped in the porous surfaces of tile, grout and stone. Without penetrating sealers, despite the best clean-up efforts, exposed floors and even walls become darker over time. Now imagine all the potential stains in bathrooms and showers — from soaps and hard water to all sorts of other splashes. Meanwhile, kitchens have everyday exposure to cooking oil splatter and the occasional juice or sauce spill.

Make sure the walls, floors and more always say “hello” to guests by avoiding stains with an ounce of prevention in penetrating sealers. It is important to note not all sealers are equal. “Penetrating sealers are recommended for stone and grout because they will allow for water vapor transmission to occur within the substrate,” said Robb Kostman, senior technical advisor, Miracle Sealants. “If moisture is trapped, like it can be with film forming sealers, it can cause the stone to deteriorate which can include flaking or chipping.” Cost per square foot is another consideration. Solvent-based sealers can have more coverage per bottle, leading to a much better value equation per square foot.

After grout is cured and before your job is open to foot traffic – it is the perfect time to seal. Easily applied, penetrating sealers typically follow three quick steps: wipe on, wait three to five minutes and wipe off any excess. In the three- to five-minute wait time, the protection gets beneath the surface into all the pores. In ideal conditions, light foot traffic can start as early as an hour after application. Formulas can dry invisible or deepen the look of the stone, depending on user preference.

Impregnating sealers, such as Miracle Sealants 511 Impregnator Sealer®, with a solvent-based formula will penetrate deep within tile, grout and stone to protect porous surfaces while allowing vapor to escape. They are great for natural stone, like granite or travertine, because they form an invisible barrier of protection, which is resistant to moisture and stains. They also can make surfaces less slippery. One-quart covers up to 1,000 square feet.

For exceptionally porous surfaces, there are other high-performance sealers such as Miracle Sealants 511 Porous Plus®, which penetrates deep into the most porous or sensitive of stone, including marble, grout and even concrete to provide two layers of protection.

Finally, there are products that go beyond penetrating protection to deepen the look of tile and stone, such as Miracle Sealants 511 Seal & Enhance®. A solvent-based formula such as this provides a color deepening, two layers of protection, with maximum resistance to moisture and stains.

Overall, penetrating sealers are a quick and relatively inexpensive ounce of prevention to help make your hard work last longer, contributing to your reputation as a trusted professional. Help your clients continue to make their hospitality applications successful by sealing surfaces to keep welcoming in guests for years to come.