BOLOGNA, ITALY – Cersaie, the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings, is set for next week in Bologna, Italy -- the heart of the Italian ceramics industry. Kicking off on Monday, September 23rd through Friday, September 27th, this year’s show is set to attract 100,000+ visitors from over 160 countries, offering industry and design professionals an unparalleled window into the latest trends and cutting-edge applications in ceramic tile.

With 600+ international manufacturer exhibitors, visitors can expect to see thousands of new tile products -- from large ceramic slabs and gauged porcelain tile panels to small brick and mosaic formats -- while discovering the latest design and color trends in ceramics and learning about the newest advancements in graphic printing and through-body veining techniques. With sustainability top of mind in production, Italian tile manufacturers will also debut new products that have EPD, LEED and Greenguard certifications, with a growing number of them continuing to receive B Corp certification.

This year, the fair is thrilled to have Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto, winner of the 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize, present the keynote lecture as part of the fair’s “Building, Dwelling, Thinking” series. Yamamoto will be the 13th Pritzker Prize Laureate to deliver this prestigious and eagerly anticipated lecture. Other extraordinary learning opportunities will be available for attendees as part of the robust conference schedule of design-, technical- and sustainability-oriented seminars from renowned international speakers in the field of architecture.