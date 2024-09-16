B&T Quartz by Gruppo B&T is an innovative division specializing in the production of complete turnkey lines for agglomerated quartz. Complete support at every stage of the production process is guaranteed to customers thanks to the Group’s tried and tested expertise: from the analysis of raw materials, the development of recipes, to consultancy, planning and customized design based on customers’ needs. Attention to the aesthetics of the finished product is guaranteed by the graphic design of digital design and the digital decoration of Projecta, group companies specializing in the quartz sector and beyond. In addition to design and installation, B&T Quartz follows the entire life cycle of the process with specific services, ensuring assistance and spare parts in line with customers’ expectations. An example of this constant attention over time, i.e. a guarantee of a perfectly coordinated and efficient process, is bt-TUTOR, a plant supervisor that allows timely diagnostics even remotely.

B&T Quartz will be debuting its products at Marmomac 2024. Among the innovations that will be presented is Q-Art Line -- the first line in the world of fully automated digital decoration for the agglomerated quartz industry, which was developed to print selected graphics directly on the slab with Q-Plotter technology and Lynx digital detection device, thus offering unprecedented flexibility. The graphics can be modified and customized as needed, transforming the finished product into a true work of art. All this is possible thanks to complete synergy between Digital Design (the artist), Projecta (the engineer) and B&T Quartz itself (combining the graphics with the product.