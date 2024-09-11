BROOKLYN, NY -- Brooklyn, NY native Robin Antar is a nationally exhibited and internationally collected artist. Her stone sculptures have been compared with that of modernists like Claes Oldenberg and Jeff Koons, and the New York Daily News called her “Brooklyn’s answer to Andy Warhol.” Antar’s sculptures have appeared in exhibitions at the Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum in New Jersey, The Alternative Museum, Montclair State University, Pen and Brush Inc., Bradley Gallery/Indiana State University and New York University, Loeb Student Center among many others, and appears in the collections of Skechers, Dr. Martins Boots, Chateau Haut - Brion.

Her distinct work of food themed sculptures, meticulously carved in stone and then applied with customized oil based stains, achieves an effect that is so real it leaves the viewer asking, “Is it sculpture or is it the real thing?” From her 800-pound bag of M& M’s to her Peppermint Patty and Heinz ketchup bottle, they seem so life-like you want to reach out and eat them.

You can learn more about Robin Antar and browse her online shop at: https://robinantar.com/collections/see-all for one-of-a-kind items like a stone salt cellar, bowls in yule marble and a resin cherry-red riding boot.