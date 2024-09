The Invisible White collection from Xtone provides character to any space. This collection mimics a criss-cross landscape through marked and singular veining. Gray tones complete the canvas and help reflect the remarkable details of natural stone. Features infinite horizontal continuity of the design by successively placing the pieces in their original position. Available in 63 x 126-inch large format slabs in a 12-mm or 6-mm thickness.

