Inspired by the ceilings and walls of Venetian palazzi, which are adorned with delicate stucco rosettes, Zilia offers a similarly graceful, abstracted floral pattern that can be used for floors, too. Drawing inspiration from the alluring characteristics of the lagoon city, Jacquelyn Bizzotto designed 10 patterns that capture the exquisite artisanal elements synonymous with Venice.

Zilia, a waterjet cut mosaic, available in honed Calacatta Monet, Verde Alpi, polished Snapdragon, is part of the San Marco collection by New Ravenna.

www.newravenna.com



