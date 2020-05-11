Lost River HDP from Florida Tile is a Serene, Yet Powerful Homage to Nature’s Artistry

LEXINGTON, KY -- Florida Tile recently introduced Lost River HDP. This stone-look porcelain floor and wall tile is entirely made in the U.S. in a Green Squared®-certified Advanced Manufacturing Center in Lawrenceburg, KY, of 40% pre-consumer recycled content.

“This line was inspired by stone formations beautifully created by water and time,” said Tressa Samdal, director of marketing and product management for Florida Tile. “The soft colors and the delicate veining make this collection a good fit for both residential and commercial spaces.”

Four distinct and flourishing color options provide a natural springboard for design. Cascade Beige delicately mimics a light, golden sandstone for an on-trend, warm and inviting neutral. Rush Gray is equally tranquil, frothing with a cool, invigorating tone. Adrift Taupe’s combination of effervescent mid-tones offers a unique balance of color blended with striking, granular textures and veining. Torrent Black is perhaps the most dramatic of the collection with its deep pools of rich tone-on-tone dark grays and swirling black.

This color body* field tile is available in 12- x 24- and 24- x 24-inch formats. A 3- x 12-inch bullnose and classic 25-piece mosaic are offered in all four colors. Adding a creative current to this line are two chevron mosaics in either warm or cool mixes. A sleek 1/ 4 - x 24-inch metallic liner rounds out this line with a modern installation element in bronze, copper or black.

Lost River HDP® meets the DCOF AcuTest® requirements to be installed in wet areas and is Greenguard®- and Porcelain Tile-certified. Manufactured using proprietary HDP -- High Definition Porcelain® -- printing technology and with the technical performance of porcelain, it is appropriate for all standard residential and commercial wall, countertop, backsplash and most floor applications.