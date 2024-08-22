A perfect example of American Olean’s fashion-driven aesthetic is the Clarasea collection of glazed porcelain floor tile and glazed ceramic mosaics. Clarasea celebrates the spirit of Art Deco that rose to prominence during the roaring 1920s. Inspired by the lavish lifestyle era, Clarasea offers geometric designs drizzled with metallic accents on 8-x 8-inch porcelain floor tile. The collection expertly represent three different iconic design styles. All three feature black and white marble visuals, while sporting unique accents and styling. Clarasea’s Metropolitan emulates traditional design that typically included gold or brass and satin nickel inlays. Clarasea’s Belmont is a modern take on past designs featuring satin nickel inlays, while Clarasea’s Couture celebrates the spirit of stylish indulgence and a zest for living life to the fullest. Perfect for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications. Available nationwide.

Visit www.americanolean.com for more information.