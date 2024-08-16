ST. CLOUD, MN -- Park Industries announced the promotion of Meagan Hegland to vice president of sales and marketing. In this role, Hegland will continue to lead Park Industries’ sales team, remaining focused on the development and execution of sales strategy and assume the responsibility of overseeing the marketing department.

"Meagan's promotion to vice president of sales and marketing reflects her outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to Park Industries, the industry and our loyal customers," said Joan Schatz, chief executive officer. "Meagan has been instrumental in developing and maintaining strong relationships with customers and has done an excellent job building connections in the industry; I am confident that our sales team will continue to thrive under her leadership, delivering unparalleled service and creating value for our customers."

As vice president of sales and marketing, Hegland will continue to champion Park Industries’ dedication to customer satisfaction and market leadership. Her focus will be on deepening customer relationships, ensuring that the company’s sales and marketing efforts are closely aligned with the needs of its clients and the broader market. Hegland’s promotion underscores her ability to drive initiatives that resonate with customers, enhancing their experience and reinforcing Park Industries' commitment to delivering exceptional value.

Hegland joined Park Industries as national sales manager in 2021, bringing with her a wealth of experience in sales and operations leadership. Before joining Park Industries, she held key roles at several industrial manufacturing companies, including the German-based global distributor Würth Group. Her proven track record reflects a strong commitment to operational excellence and process optimization. Hegland has consistently driven growth and maximized efficiency by expertly navigating the complex interplay between sales strategies and operational intricacies.