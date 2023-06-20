ST. CLOUD, MN -- Park Industries, the leading manufacturer of stone CNC machinery, announced the promotion of Meagan Hegland to the position of national sales director and the addition of Jeremi Cowman as national sales manager. These strategic moves reflect Park Industries' commitment to prioritizing customer success and further strengthening its salesforce to deliver unparalleled service.

As National Sales Director, Meagan will play a crucial role in driving the company's customer-centric sales strategies and expanding its market presence. With her exceptional leadership skills and unwavering dedication, Meagan has consistently demonstrated her ability to inspire and empower her team to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Her promotion is a well-deserved recognition of her outstanding achievements as the national sales manager, where she consistently achieved remarkable outcomes and fostered long-lasting client relationships.

"Meagan's promotion to national sales director is a testament to her exceptional skills and her steadfast commitment to customer success," said Joan Schatz, CEO of Park Industries. "Under her leadership, we are confident that our sales team will continue to thrive, delivering unparalleled service and creating value for our customers."

Joining the Park Industries team as National Sales Manager, Jeremi Cowman brings a wealth of experience from his 18- year tenure at a global distribution company. Throughout his career, Jeremi has excelled in sales management and developed a deep understanding of customer needs. He is known for his ability to build strong relationships, develop effective sales strategies and ensure customer satisfaction.

"Jeremi's extensive background in sales and his customer-centric approach make him a valuable addition to the Park Industries team," said Meagan Hegland, national sales director of Park Industries. "His commitment to understanding and addressing customer needs aligns perfectly with our company's focus on delivering exceptional value and success to our clients. We are excited to have him join our team."

Meagan’s promotion to national sales director and the addition of Jeremi as national sales manager demonstrates Park Industries' dedication to making strategic investments in customer success. Alongside Meagan and Jeremi, the sales team at Park Industries includes a talented group of professionals, including twelve experienced sales consultants, four dedicated sales support specialists, and two skilled sales application specialists. Together, this robust team is well-equipped to deliver personalized support, technical expertise and comprehensive solutions that meet the unique needs of our valued customers.