Oslo by Spanish tile manufacturer Gresmanc is a minimalist polished concrete effect design in a warm, faded, gray tone that creates a sense of continuity and spaciousness. It fits into any decorative environment and provides the advantages of porcelain stoneware, such as resistance and durability. Now you can coordinate indoor and outdoor styles to bring continuity to your spaces and create harmonious environments. The same flooring design can be applied to both the interior and exterior of your home to include the porch or swimming pool without sacrificing the necessary technical specifications for each area. Gresmanc’s collection of floor tiles has been expanded to offer two different finishes: The C1 finish with a smooth flat surface for interiors and the Soft Tech C3 finish for exteriors and wet areas, bringing the non-slip properties characteristic of Gresmanc floor tiles that have always been linked to outdoor spaces.