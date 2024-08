HARBOR CITY, CA – Lunada Bay Tile will hold its next “Tile Lounge” webinar on Wednesday, August 15, 2024 from 1 to 1:45 p.m. (PT). Following last month’s launch of Mistral, Feras Irikat and Chris will present a look into the vast history of Moroccan Zellige Tiles and give a behind-the-scenes visit with Lunada Bay Tile’s Mistral Zellige factory that continues the tradition of this amazing decorative art form.

For more details and to register, click here.