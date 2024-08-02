The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) joined Tile Council of North America (TCNA) and the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) at the first annual Flooring Sustainability Summit on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Summit was a first-of-its-kind conference with the goal of advancing the flooring industry’s leadership in green building, as well as providing participants with a unique platform to outline sustainability objectives and prioritize standards, certifications, and initiatives that drive the flooring industry forward.

Stone World was also in attendance to learn more about the inaugural event and meet up with industry leaders to learn more about their sustainability initiatives. We caught up with Sarah Gregg, NSI marketing director, to find out the NSI’s objectives for the event. Gregg shared they were there to educate participants on the inherent attributes of natural stone:

Reduces Embodied Carbon of Projects

Natural, Single Ingredient, Healthy Material

Lifetimes of Reliable, Environmentally friendly Use

Endless Opportunities for Refinishing and Reuse

Watch the video to learn more details on the NSI’s sustainability initiatives.