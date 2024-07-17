OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute will hold a Natural Stone Case Studies webinar at a 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The hour-long session will address reasons why natural stone is the best material an application. A group of industry and design professionals will discuss why they chose natural stone for their commercial projects and why they believe natural stone is the premier choice for commercial applications in cladding, interior and exterior art installations, and public spaces. Moreover, the panel will also share tools to avoid challenges associated with these applications. Leave with a plan to incorporate more natural stone into your design portfolio. To learn more about the session and to register, click here.