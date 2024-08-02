DEERFIELD BEACH, FL -- MAPEI Corporation, a global leader in the chemical products for the construction industry, demonstrated its strong commitment to sustainability at the first Flooring Sustainability Summit. The event, held July 17th to 18th in Washington, D.C., drew over 250 attendees and was a major success, with MAPEI playing a prominent role as a headline sponsor and key participant.

“Being a part of the Flooring Sustainability Summit was a fantastic opportunity to contribute to such an important event,” said Brittany Storm, MAPEI’s sustainability manager. “The discussions emphasized the need to look beyond carbon and consider the broader environmental and human health impacts. At MAPEI, we are proud to lead the way with multi-attribute product certifications that encompass these broader considerations.”

The Summit – co-hosted by industry leaders Tile Council of North America, Inc. (TCNA), National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), Natural Stone Institute (NSI) and North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) – was not just another tradeshow; it was an engaging and informative event designed to foster discussion and collaboration on sustainability in the flooring industry. MAPEI’s strategically located booth attracted significant attention, and the company’s sustainability video was featured during the welcome remarks, underscoring MAPEI’s prominent and global role in the sustainability field.

MAPEI’s sponsorship included guest passes, allowing the company to bring several architects and specification writers from top firms, including Gensler and KCCT in addition to Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). MAPEI also invited representatives from key green building standards and certification programs, such as the U.S. Green Building Council, International Living Future Institute and the International WELL Building Institute.

Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI North America, expressed his pride in the company’s achievements at the Summit. “Our participation and the recognition we received underscore MAPEI’s leadership in sustainability,” Di Geso said. “We are committed to advancing sustainable practices in the construction industry, and our work at the Summit reflects that dedication. We are excited about the future and our continued efforts to innovate and lead in sustainable solutions.”

The next Flooring Sustainability Summit is scheduled for July 16 to 17, 2025, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The event promises to continue the important dialogue on sustainability within the industry, with MAPEI once again expected to play a significant role.

For more information about MAPEI’s sustainability initiatives and products, visit www.mapei.com/us/en-us/about-us/sustainability/sustainability/zero