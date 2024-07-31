VALENCIA, SPAIN -- The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association (ASCER) announced the call for entry for the 2024 program of the Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture, Interior Design and Final Degree Project. This year marks 23 years of recognizing the use of Spanish ceramic tiles in projects from around the world.

Celebrating outstanding precision in material usage and passion for creativity, the Tile of Spain Awards spotlights thoughtful design, exceptional installation, artistic expression and the significant use of Spanish ceramics in interior and exterior projects. With submissions now open, ASCER encourages architects, designers, specifiers, installers, industry professionals and students to enter their finished projects for this year’s esteemed awards.

The jury presiding over the awards will be chaired by architect Rafael de La-Hoz and is comprised of esteemed architects and interior designers, including: María José Aranguren, José González Gallegos, Jonathan Arnabat, Jordi Ayala-Bril, David Quesada and Susana Babiloni.

The Tile of Spain Awards have a total prize fund of €35,000 (approx. $38,135), to be shared between three categories. The two main categories, Architecture and Interior Design, each have cash prizes of €15,000. The Final Degree Project award has a cash prize of €5,000. The panel of judges is also entitled to give up to two special mentions in each category.

Project submissions are being accepted, now through Thursday, October 17, 2024. The awards ceremony will be held during Cevisama 2025. Visit https://www.tileofspainawards.com/current-edition/ to review entry guidelines, submit a project or learn more about the Tile of Spain Awards.