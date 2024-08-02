The extraordinary world of the carved stone applied to home building has inspired the new Maestrat collection by Porcelanicos HDC. Available in white, nature, gray, noce and dark. The collection is part of the quick ship program from Tile of Spain which highlights products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the US.

Porcelánicos HDC, S.A. is a Spanish company dedicated to the manufacture of ceramic floor and wall tiles, in order to offer a natural product for the different architectural solutions in which it is used.

https://porcelanicoshdc.com/