Portum available from Tile of Spain is inspired by the natural stone Lipica Gray, originally from Lipica, Slovenia. The result is a glazed porcelain tile with a matt finish and a smooth texture due to the application of grit. Its 20mm thick version allows it to be installed outdoors without deteriorating, thus achieving a versatile series for different needs.

Portum's versatility lies in its variety of shades, gray, mink and stone, in line with current trends and in its variety of formats 60 x 120cm, 100 x 100cm, 60 x 60cm, 30 x 60cm and 33 x 90cm, all of them rectified, as well as in its 20mm outdoor version in rectified 60- x 90-cm format.

https://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/product/vitacer-portum/?