Materials for swimming pools and poolside areas must be very carefully chosen given their exposure to outdoor weather conditions and their direct contact with water. Diversified types of materials can be used for pools, but if there is one that stands out particularly for its architectural possibilities, visual appeal and high-performance properties, it has to be extruded porcelain tiles, such as the ones by Spanish tile manufacturer Gres Aragón that were employed for these outdoor living spaces. The use of this material achieved a seamless architectural and aesthetic coherence in these wet areas. With a range of feature tiles in an assortment of shapes, the high-performance material was ideal for the pool design. One important factor taken into account in pool design is safety. Non-slip extruded tiles guarantee a safe environment, particularly in places where people go barefoot and there is a risk of slips and falls. Gres Aragón’s paving tiles for terraces and pools and their borders are designed to avoid accidents, as a result of their “class three” non-slip grip -- the highest rating in the relevant standard, according to the manufacturer.Extruded tiles have a very low porosity. This makes them fully impervious and prevents the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms on their surface. They can be swiftly and easily cleaned, and they are resistant to the chemicals commonly used in the everyday cleaning of pools. Ceramic tiles are also unalterable, and this is important because swimming pools are exposed to sunlight and to temperature changes throughout the year. Despite the passing of time, the color of ceramic wall and floor tiles remain unaltered. The versatility of the extruded tile is reflected by the capacity it offers to create multiple different tiles and shapes to suit all kinds of settings or zones. These tiles include angles, corner tiles, edging tiles, stair risers, stair skirting tiles, skirting tiles, gratings, finishing tiles, gutters and step tiles. These 3D models can only be made with this manufacturing system. Thanks to this material, the same tile design or collection can be used to seamlessly decorate a home’s interior and its terraces and pools. Due to this versatility, pools can be designed in consonance with the surrounding architecture to ensure a harmoniously balanced overall appearance.