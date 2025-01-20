Argenta Cerámica has developed an innovative 14mm-thick porcelain stoneware that can be applied both in ventilated facades, presented in a single 60 x 120cm format and public spaces where a high-performance material is required for high traffic, this is presented in a single 60- x 60-cm format.

The versatility of this material offers balance and visual cohesion in architectural projects. Although it allows different spaces to be integrated and harmonized with a uniform aesthetic, each format is carefully designed to meet the specific needs of each application, guaranteeing functionality and safety.

This thickness improves the machining and fixing of parts on facades, and its high technical performance guarantees good performance in commercial spaces.

At a time when design and functionality go hand in hand, high-performance construction solutions in buildings are becoming increasingly important. Argenta Cerámica has developed Max, a new range of 14mm-thick porcelain tiles designed to offer advanced solutions in architecture and interior design, with great versatility, which can be applied in ventilated facades or surfaces subject to intense use.

This porcelain stoneware stands out for its resistance, functionality and aesthetics, adapting to a wide variety of architectural projects.

With formats of 60 x 60cm and 60 x120cm, and collections that combine natural textures with high-precision finishes, the ceramic pieces can be used in both large-scale projects and residential buildings.

With the same pieces and the same finish, architects and designers can create projects with great aesthetic coherence, as this porcelain tile is suitable for different areas within the same building, achieving a balanced integration between the different elements of the project.

One of the most outstanding uses of 14mm in the 60- x 120-cm format is its application in ventilated facades, a system that not only provides visual uniformity, but also optimizes the energy performance of buildings, allowing energy consumption to be reduced by up to 30%.

In addition, this thickness facilitates the machining and clamping of parts, optimizing reinforcement work and eliminating the need for meshing required by other thinner solutions, such as 9mm or 6mm, which represents a key competitive advantage.

Argenta offers three anchoring systems that guarantee safety, durability and flexibility in any project. The C.A.T 1 combines mechanical and chemical fastening, with aluminum slots and profiles, ensuring a solid joint and easy replacement of parts. The C.A.T 6 uses a modular flake design, allowing individual adjustment and replacement of parts thanks to its mixed fixing. The C.A.T 3 is based on stainless steel clamps and an elastic adhesive that absorbs vibrations, ensuring stability and preventing detachment, even after impact.

Another outstanding application is its use in places with high traffic, such as shopping centers, shops or public spaces, where its resistance to heavy loads and constant wear and tear is essential, prolonging the useful life of the installations. Its greater thickness provides additional stability, allowing it to withstand heavy loads.

The flooring has a PEI 5 finish, which certifies its high resistance to surface wear and a MOHS 9 hardness, which guarantees its ability to withstand abrasion in demanding conditions. It is worth noting that very few products have such high performance as resistance. These characteristics make it particularly suitable for busy commercial environments, where compliance with regulations is essential to ensure the functionality and durability of the material.

The 14mm-thick Max collections are Astoria, Calian, Khala, Riven and Westone in the