Inspired by the majesty of the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest will conquer every corner of your home. Everest Sunrise is a flawless and perfectly balanced quartzite that combines the delicate and peaceful color evoked by the Himalayan mountains and a subtle sparkle and shine of gold that transports us to sunrises from its summit. It transmits adventure, elegance, exclusivity and purity, and is ready to illuminate all the spaces in your home and take them to the top. Available in polished, silk and ultra-soft finishes.

Neolith surfaces are made of 100% all-natural raw materials and are highly versatile and functional. They can be used for applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom shower walls, shower trays & vanities, cladding, facades and furniture. The surfaces are easy to clean, ultra-hygienic and UV resistant, making the surface suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings.

Learn more at www.neolith.com.