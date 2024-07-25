OBERLIN, OH – Women In Stone (WIS) will present a Block Talk on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 from 2 to 3 p.m. (ET) entitled “Talkin’ ‘Bout My Generation!’: Working with and Selling to Different Generations.” The discussion will be led by Susan Van Etten of Murphy Marble Company. WIS kindly asks that participation is reserved for those who are actively working in the natural stone industry.

The WIS “Block Talks” is a series of virtual chats. Prior to each chat, a set of articles and discussion questions related to the featured topic will be emailed to participants to help set the stage. Audience participation is encouraged, so attendees should be prepared for a lively conversation amongst their peers.

Please note: In 2023, separate registration was not required for each individual Block Talk event. In 2024, you will need to register for each separately.