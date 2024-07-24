José Martínez-Cosentino Justo, founding partner of the Cosentino Group, passed away on July 13th in Madrid at the age of 78. The members of the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, and all the employees of the company want to express their deep sadness and solidarity with his wife and his four children, Isabel, Eduardo, María de los Ángeles and Aída, as well as with all the Martínez-Cosentino family, to whom they convey all their affection in these difficult moments.

Born in Macael in 1945, son of Eduarda Justo and Eduardo Cosentino, José was one of the driving forces and architects of the birth of the current Cosentino Group, joining the family business some time after the incorporation in 1980 of Mármoles Cosentino S.A., by his brothers Francisco and Eduardo Martínez-Cosentino Justo.

A graduate in Economics from the University of Barcelona (1969-1975), before joining the company he worked at Henkel Ibérica, Banco Popular and Torras Hostench. He has been part of the family project for more than three decades as head of treasury, and was a member of the Executive Committee until 2020.

José, better known to all as Pepe Cosentino, leaves an enormous legacy of entrepreneurship, audacity and wisdom, which contributed decisively to the growth of the company. But, above all, his immense generosity and kindness will leave an indelible mark.

A wake and funeral mass were held in Macael on July 14th.