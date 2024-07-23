NEW YORK, NY -- Set for November 12 to 15, 2024 at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA, Greenbuild Conference & Expo will offer a host of educational events and product displays, as well as several inspirational keynote speakers. On Wednesday, November 13th, Don Cheadle, an Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor who has appeared in hit movies, including “Iron Man,” “Crash,” “Hotel Rwanda” and “Avengers: End Game” will take the stage at 9 a.m. Cheadle, who also executive produced and starred in the hit Showtime series “House of Lies” that earned four Emmy nominations, as well as currently starring in the television series “Black Monday” on Showtime, is known as an advocate for renewable energy and addressing climate change. He has made combating climate change a critical part of his life by serving as a standing U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador.

As part of the TED Countdown initiative, Cheadle was a creator and a host of “The Years of Living Dangerously,” a Showtime documentary about climate change and its impact on the world, featured by the National Geographic Society.

Register for your Conference pass or Keynotes + Expo pass today to access Don Cheadle's anticipated keynote session. Reminder: Early Bird rates end August 30th.