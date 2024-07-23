CORAL GABLES, FL -- Cosentino, global leader company producing sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, has unveiled EARTHIC® by Silestone®XM, which fuses together unconventional and reclaimed materials to create a sustainable surface concept that sets a new benchmark for the industry. Developed in collaboration with the iconic Italian studio Formafantasma, EARTHIC® reinforces Cosentino's long-term commitment in the effort to become a more sustainable company, and continues to pave a path to tangibly minimize the impact of surfaces in the future.

“EARTHIC® aims to raise awareness about the importance of design beyond aesthetics and prioritizes sustainable production processes”, said Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin of Formafantasma. “Our collaboration with Cosentino is an attempt to design from the inside out - where the aesthetic choices corresponds directly to ethical and sustainable choices”.

EARTHIC® by Silestone®XM was introduced in April 2024. Representing the next generation of mineral hybriq surfaces, Silestone®XM distinguishes colors and collections brought to the market by having a maximum crystalline silica content of 10%. And, thanks to Cosentino’s Hybriq+® technology, this collection is also produced with 100% renewable electrical energy and 99% recycled water.

EARTHIC® is a capsule collection that offers a new concept design, with an advanced composition of up to 30% recycled materials including: recycled glass, PET, bio-resin and Dekton® fragments. With EARTHIC®, Cosentino and Formafantasma propose a new and more sustainable approach to surface design. For example, by using recycled discarded Dekton® fragments, the extraction of new raw materials is avoided. Moreover, when manufacturing the surfaces, post-consumer bio-resin (between 16% and 23%) derived from vegetable oil and recycled cooking oil is used, as well as plastic bottles, which are transformed into distinctive scales that reveal their unique characteristics on the surface.

EARTHIC® is divided into two color series:

EARTHIC / FFROM X FORMAFANTASMA

Three colors series that reflects the material's origin and sourcing as well as the process of transforming recycled materials into something new.

EARTHIC / RAW X COSENTINO STUDIO

Patterns and colors that capture the material essence in its most authentic state, combined with shapes that express a new aesthetic.

Visit www.cosentino.com for more on this collection.