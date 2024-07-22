The Colorado Floor Co. opened its doors in 1988 under the leadership of Larry Griffith and his family. Today the business is owned by his two daughters, Laura Paulson and Stephanie Hawkins, and specializes in the design and installation of flooring, countertops and cabinets. Headquartered in Arvada, CO, it has grown to four locations, including a fabrication shop operating out of a 36,000-square-foot building purchased in Henderson, CO.

The countertop division of the Colorado Floor Co. – was established in 2016 and setup shop in its new facility in the summer of 2021. Since the start, it has taken measures to run a safe and efficient production operation. It partnered with Colorado State University on its health and safety consultation program, which offers free services to qualifying small businesses in the state of Colorado.

Videos: Inside the Fabrication Shop









The Production Line

Among the machinery in the shop is a Robo SawJet from BACA Systems. “This has been a workhorse for us,” said Jason Laski of Colorado Floor. “We focus extensively on new home construction.”

The work area is also equipped with a Northwood Raptor SawJet. “This expansion brings us deeper into the porcelain and the custom world,” explained Laski, adding it is also ideal for doing custom miters.

Further strengthening the production line are three Brembana Speed CNC stoneworking machines from CMS North America. “CMS builds some of the biggest tables,” said Richard Pelayo, general manager. “This is important for the size of the islands that are being designed currently.”

Other equipment includes an original 2007 CMS Sprint bridge saw and a Zoller Smile 420 pre-setter and measuring machine.

With its impressive production line, CFC Fabrication averages 4,000 square feet per week. “If it is all straight cutting, we can push out 6,500 to 7,000 square feet,” said Laski, adding that in addition to natural stone, the company cuts large quantities of Silestone by Cosentino, DAL Tile and Arizona Tile among other quartz surfacing products.

Shop Maintenance

In its efforts to maintain a safe and environmentally friendly work space, the company added a water-recycling system from Water Treatment Solutions in 2019 and also runs air compressors from Quincy. “Maintenance is key,” said Pelayo. “We are constantly cleaning.”

Every summer air samples are sent out to be checked and CFC Fabrication tests all of its shop workers hearing each year.

With just under 34 shop workers, the company runs two shifts. There is a total of 40 employees in the CFC Fabrication division. For installs, the company relies 100% on sub-contractors.

Remnants are kept outside the shop. “We don’t keep anything less than 30 x 60 inches,” said Laski. Quartz jobs are kept under roof and covered to protect the material from outside elements.

According to Pelayo, four workers are assigned to the outside area and consistently load jobs onto the trucks for the installers. They also assist in keeping the space clean.

The CFC Fabrication team runs a safe and efficient operation and continues to build upon what is already in place. “We have room to grow,” said Laski.