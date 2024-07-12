DALTON, GA -- Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) announced the Grand Opening of its new warehouse and headquarters located in Dalton, GA. The state-of-the-art facility spans 20,000 square feet, including 2,000 square feet dedicated to office space, and marks a significant milestone in CFI’s mission to enhance the flooring installation industry.

The new headquarters will serve as a central hub for CFI’s comprehensive training programs, aimed at certifying professional flooring installers. With ample space and modern amenities, it will be able to conduct extensive hands-on training events, ensuring that our installers are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge to excel in their craft.

CFI also offers comprehensive technical certification training tailored for independent flooring retailers, sales representatives and manufacturers. This program equips participants with essential skills and knowledge to ensure high-quality flooring installation and service. The training covers various flooring types, installation techniques and industry best practices, fostering a deep understanding of both the technical and sales aspects of the flooring business. By completing CFI's certification, individuals and companies enhance their credibility, improve customer satisfaction and stay competitive in the ever-evolving flooring market.

In addition to training, the Dalton warehouse will be a key location for hosting various industry events. These will include advisory board meetings, networking sessions with our valued vendor partners, sponsors and supporters, as well as other important gatherings that foster collaboration and innovation within the flooring community.

Moreover, the new facility will house the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF). The FCEF was established to address the critical shortage of skilled installers in the flooring industry. By providing education, resources and support, the foundation aims to attract and train the next generation of flooring professionals.

Located in Dalton, the heart of the flooring industry, CFI’s new headquarters is strategically positioned to serve our members and partners more effectively. This location allows the association to stay connected with the industry's pulse, fostering stronger relationships and greater collaboration.

“We are thrilled to open our new headquarters in Dalton,” said Steve Abernathy, who serves as both COO of WFCA and executive director of CFI. “This facility represents our commitment to advancing the flooring installation profession through top-notch training, certification and industry collaboration. We look forward to welcoming our members and partners to this new space and working together to elevate the standards of our industry.”

There are sponsorship opportunities at the new CFI headquarters in Dalton, GA, which offers a unique chance for brands to gain visibility within the flooring industry. Sponsors can benefit from customized signs prominently displayed in the training area, ensuring their brand is seen by all visitors, including industry professionals, trainees and potential clients. This high-traffic area maximizes exposure and reinforces brand presence within a specialized market. Additionally, sponsoring the CFI headquarters aligns companies with a respected industry leader, enhancing their reputation and demonstrating support for professional development and excellence in flooring installation.

For more information about the new CFI headquarters, sponsorship opportunities and upcoming events, please contact: John McHale at jmchale@cfiinstallers.org.