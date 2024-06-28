JACKSON, MS -- The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) rolled out its July tour across 17 states, delivering an extensive lineup of standards-based educational workshops and regional trainings to industry professionals. With a total of 24 free workshops and six free regional trainings, this initiative marks a significant expansion compared to the offerings provided in 2023.

The goal is to equip industry professionals with essential skills and knowledge while facilitating meaningful connections with peers and industry experts. These workshops and regional trainings serve as invaluable opportunities for professionals to stay updated on industry standards, best practices, and emerging trends and aligns with NTCA's ongoing mission to elevate the standards of tile craftsmanship and promote continuous learning within the industry.

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors dedicated to advancing the industry through education, all workshops and regional trainings are offered free of charge. Each workshop and regional training will be presented by NTCA Technical Trainers, individuals with extensive experience in tile installation.

Workshops will be held in Georgia, California, New Mexico, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Montana, South Carolina, New York, Colorado and Virginia.

The workshops, spanning three hours in the afternoon or evening, are open to tile installers, contractors, sales personnel, and members of the architecture and design community. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in an interactive learning environment to connect with peers and industry experts during the workshops, providing time for networking and knowledge exchange. Meals will be provided and there will be chances to win valuable prizes.

The workshops will focus on one of the following topics:

Ins and Outs of Layout for Contractors

Tile Matters – Best Practices for the Pros

Failures – Could It Be Me?

Tile Technology – Membranes

The following is the July workshop schedule:

Date Host Location

7/9 Daltile Kennesaw, GA

7/9 Daltile Anaheim, CA

7/10 Daltile City of Industry, CA

7/11 Floor & Decor Oxnard, CA

7/16 Floor & Decor Albuquerque, NM

7/16 Floor & Decor Concord, NC

7/16 Architessa Rockville, MD

7/17 The Tile Shop Cary, NC

7/17 The Tile Shop Wilmington, DE

7/18 Daltile Allentown, PA

7/18 Floor & Decor Tucson, AZ

7/19 Daltile Avondale, AZ

7/22 Floor & Decor Salt Lake City, UT

7/23 Daltile Asheville, NC

7/23 Floor & Decor Devon, PA

7/24 Daltile Billings, MT

7/24 Daltile Charlotte, NC

7/24 The Tile Shop Edison, NJ

7/25 Daltile West Columbia, SC

7/25 Floor & Decor Port Chester, NY

7/26 Daltile Colorado Springs, CO

7/30 Floor & Decor San Diego, CA

7/30 Daltile Virginia Beach, VA

7/31 Floor & Decor Norco, CA

Regional Trainings will be held in Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi and Pennsylvania. These training sessions offer tile installers an immersive, all-day experience to hone their skills using both traditional and cutting-edge tools, materials and techniques. These hands-on sessions are designed to empower participants with practical knowledge rooted in ANSI standards and methods outlined in the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) Handbook for Ceramic, Glass, and Stone Tile Installation. The NTCA Reference Manual serves as a guiding resource throughout the training.

The sessions are carefully crafted to provide solutions-based training, addressing real-world challenges faced by tile installers. The content is aligned with industry standards and methods, ensuring relevance and applicability. To maximize the learning experience, each session is limited to 20 participants. Attendees will receive a document of course completion upon successfully concluding the training session.

Topics for the July Regional Trainings include:

The GPTP/Slabs Training equips you to install porcelain panels with confidence and accuracy. Learn new tile industry standards and methods for installing GPTP, how GPTP is made, where it can be used, and special tools, setting materials and techniques required to install it.

The Substrate Preparation and Large-Format Tile Training will show you how to use the ANSI A 108 standards and TCNA Handbook to address real world challenges in hands-on installations focusing on substrate examination and preparation for setting large-format tile.

The following is the schedule for the NTCA Regional Trainings in July:

DATE HOST LOCATION

7/10-11 Floor & Decor Houston, TX

7/17-18 Floor & Decor Mesquite, TX

7/19 Daltile Knightdale, NC

7/24 Mosaic Home Interiors Virginia Beach, VA

7/26 BPI Jackson, MS

7/31-8/1 Floor & Decor Springfield, PA