Cosentino, a global leading company producing sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, has unveiled Earthic® by Silestone®XM, which fuses together unconventional and reclaimed materials to create a sustainable surface concept that sets a new benchmark for the industry. Developed in collaboration with the iconic Italian studio Formafantasma, Earthic reinforces Cosentino's long-term commitment in the effort to become a more sustainable company, and continues to pave a path to tangibly minimize the impact of surfaces in the future.

“Earthic aims to raise awareness about the importance of design beyond aesthetics and prioritizes sustainable production processes,” said Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin of Formafantasma. “Our collaboration with Cosentino is an attempt to design from the inside out -- where the aesthetic choices correspond directly to ethical and sustainable choices.”

Earthic by SilestoneXM was introduced in April 2024. Representing the next generation of mineral hybriq surfaces, SilestoneXM distinguishes colors and collections brought to the market by having a maximum crystalline silica content of 10%. And, thanks to Cosentino’s Hybriq+® technology, this collection is also produced with 100% renewable electrical energy and 99% recycled water.

Earthic is a capsule collection that offers a new concept design, with an advanced composition of up to 30% recycled materials, including: recycled glass, PET, bio-resin and Dekton® fragments. With Earthic, Cosentino and Formafantasma propose a new and more sustainable approach to surface design. In example, by using recycled discarded Dekton fragments, the extraction of new raw materials is avoided. Moreover, when manufacturing the surfaces, post-consumer bio-resin (between 16% and 23%) derived from vegetable oil and recycled cooking oil is used, as well as plastic bottles, which are transformed into distinctive scales that reveal their unique characteristics on the surface.

Earthic is divided into two color series:

Earthic / From X Formafantasma – A three color series that reflects the material's origin and sourcing, as well as the process of transforming recycled materials into something new.