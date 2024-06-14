IRVING, TX -- The International Surface Event (TISE) and The International Certified Floorcovering Installer Association (CFI) announced dates for the 2025 TISE regional installation competition.

Participants will compete in either carpet or luxury vinyl plank (LVP) installations, and a finalist from each category in each location will advance to the national competition. TISE will fly all finalists to Las Vegas, NV, for the TISE 2025 final competition to compete for the Installer of the Year titles.

A panel of judges will review entries to compete in each of the four regional competitions. Competition sponsors include Mohawk, Performance Accessories, QEP Roberts and Schonox. To apply for entry to the competition and make your mark in the industry, submit photos of your best work through the form available here.