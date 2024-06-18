NEW YORK, NY -- Greenbuild 2024, slated for November 12th to 15th (Expo November 13th and 14th), has released its schedule of educational sessions, which will bring attendees curated sessions for everyone within the green building community, carefully selected by an advisory group. These sessions address the opportunities and challenges that leaders and their project teams are facing today.
Session Highlights:
- Basic: No Building Left Behind: Ensuring Decarbonization is Attainable for Everyone
- Intermediate: Psychological Barriers of Toilet to Tap in the Desert Southwest
- Advanced: NOAA's Ark: Designing Water Resilient Projects for Our Climate Future
- Expert: Beyond the Building: Considering the Biogenic Carbon of Sites
To receive an Early Bird rate and for access to the education sessions, register for your Conference pass before August 30th. Other pass types are availablehere.
