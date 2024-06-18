NEW YORK, NY -- Greenbuild 2024, slated for November 12th to 15th (Expo November 13th and 14th), has released its schedule of educational sessions, which will bring attendees curated sessions for everyone within the green building community, carefully selected by an advisory group. These sessions address the opportunities and challenges that leaders and their project teams are facing today.

Session Highlights:

Basic : No Building Left Behind: Ensuring Decarbonization is Attainable for Everyone

: No Building Left Behind: Ensuring Decarbonization is Attainable for Everyone Intermediate : Psychological Barriers of Toilet to Tap in the Desert Southwest

: Psychological Barriers of Toilet to Tap in the Desert Southwest Advanced : NOAA's Ark: Designing Water Resilient Projects for Our Climate Future

: NOAA's Ark: Designing Water Resilient Projects for Our Climate Future Expert: Beyond the Building: Considering the Biogenic Carbon of Sites

View all sessions here:

To receive an Early Bird rate and for access to the education sessions, register for your Conference pass before August 30

. Other pass types are available

Register here.



