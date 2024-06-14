OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) is seeking nominations for the David Fell Spirit of Service Award. The award -- presented in memory of David Fell, president of BG Hoadley Quarries -- is given to a company and/or individual who participated in the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program to recognize their efforts for demonstrating the qualities and characteristics of leadership within their company, the community and beyond. The deadline to submit a nomination is June 30, 2024. To learn more about the criteria of the award and to place a nomination, click here.